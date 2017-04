Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (aamusports.com) - Under clear, blue skies Saturday, the Bulldogs banged helmets and pads in their second scrimmage of the spring.

The next time they'll go all out is the Maroon & White Game on April 22.

"It was a great day for a scrimmage and we had a really fun time competing against one another today," said Head Coach James Spady.

As in last week's scrimmage, Spady said he is encouraged as he sees his team continue to grow and improve.

To continue reading click here.