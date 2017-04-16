× Cleveland police searching for man accused of shooting an elderly man on FB live

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a man who streamed the murder of an elderly man on Facebook live.

Clevenad police say Steve Stephens streamed a murder on FB live, as well as claimed responsibility for the murder of fifteen other people. Police say only one homicide (the one streamed) has been confirmed at this time.

Stephens is at large and police have shut down areas of Cleveland in search of him. He is considered armed and dangerous.