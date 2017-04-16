× Bentley critic announces run for governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) _ Former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George, who unsuccessfully challenged then-Gov. Robert Bentley, is running again for governor in 2018. .

George, a Republican, says he will kick off his campaign on June 13 in Selma.

He said he is running on a campaign of fighting corruption and establishing a state lottery to fund education. He will begin his campaign with a run across the city’s historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

George served two terms on the Morgan County Commission before losing a re-election bid in 2008. George has been a correctional officer with the state prison system for the last eight years.

George was a frequent Bentley critic. He filed an ethics complaint against Bentley. Bentley resigned Monday after agreeing to plead guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance law violations.