April 18th is the last day to file your taxes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you haven't filed your taxes, you only have two more days to do so.

"Normally tax day is on the 15th but because of the weekend, and then, Emancipation day in Washington D.C. which is observed, we go to the next day which is April 18th, so that's our deadline," said senior tax specialist Pat Dosdall.

There is an estimated 45 million taxpayers, but not everyone has filed just yet.

"4 million tax payers that have waited until April to file their returns," said Dosdall.

While that many people are expected to file, others just won't.

"Not filing their taxes we believe is one of the major mistakes a tax payer can make." said Dosdall.

Experts suggest you file for a refund or extension instead of ditching your return.

There is a way to alleviate the burden if you owe more money than you can afford right now. The IRS offers a payment installment agreement option.

It's also important to make sure you are filing out your return correctly. Many taxpayers make mistakes that can cost them.

"Not itemizing if they own a home, or not claiming any deductions they might have," said Dosdall.

There are many tax credits you can receive. H&R Block recommends that you speak with a tax specialist to make sure you know all the deductions you qualify for.

