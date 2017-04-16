× 4 injured, 5 in custody following shots fired at church carnival near Birmingham

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Three teens and a baby were injured Saturday night by gunfire at a carnival at Cathedral of the Cross in Center Point according to our news partners at AL.com.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the injuries were non-life threatening. The three older victims were taken to UAB Hospital and the baby was taken to Children’s of Alabama. A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after being knocked to the ground by people running from the gunfire.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Authorities said five people have been taken into custody for questioning.

900 people were estimated to have been in attendance at the carnival. Authorities said it appeared a fight broke out inside the carnival and gunshots followed.