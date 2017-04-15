April and Oliver welcome their new baby!

HARPURSVILLE, New York – April the Giraffe has given birth to her baby!

This is April’s 4th calf and Oliver’s first. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as April was in labor. Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York began live streaming the birth watch back in February!

The calf was born right before 9 a.m. CT Saturday.

Animal Adventure Park announced April was going into labor Saturday morning on their Facebook page.

Here are some fun facts about giraffes from National Geographic and Animal Adventure Park: