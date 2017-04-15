April and Oliver welcome their new baby!

HARPURSVILLE, New York – April the Giraffe has given birth to her baby!
This is April’s 4th calf and Oliver’s first. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as April was in labor. Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York began live streaming the birth watch back in February!
The calf was born right before 9 a.m. CT Saturday.
Animal Adventure Park announced April was going into labor Saturday morning on their Facebook page.
Here are some fun facts about giraffes from National Geographic and Animal Adventure Park:
- Giraffes are found in the dry savannas of Africa. They like to roam among the open plains and woodlands.
- These long-necked gentle giants are the world’s tallest living land animals. An adult male can grow to around 5.5m – that’s taller than three adult humans!
- A giraffe’s height is helpful for keeping a look out for predators, such as lions and hyenas.
- They have excellent eyesight allowing them to spot hungry beasts from far away.
- The appendages on their heads are called ossicones
- Giraffes only eat plants. Their favorite food comes from the acacia tree, and they use their long necks to reach the leaves and buds in the treetops.
- They have really long tongues (which grow to a whopping 20 inches!) to help them pull down leaves growing way up high.
- They spend most of their time eating, and can guzzle up to 100 lbs of leaves and twigs a day!
- Giraffes eat a lot, but don’t drink much water. They get most of their water from their leafy meals, and only need to drink once every few days.
- Giraffes are very social animals and roam around in groups called towers. Towers typically have around 15 members led by an adult male. The other members are females and young males.
- Male giraffes are called bulls. They show strength by fight by butting their long necks and heads in a process called necking. These fights aren’t usually dangerous, and end when one bull admits defeat and walks away.
- Female giraffes give birth standing up. The result? Newborns are welcomed to the world with a 5 foot drop to the ground! Ouch! But the calves are quick to get on their feet – within 30 minutes they are standing, and only hours later they’re able to run with their mothers.
- Giraffes are pregnant for 14-15 months.
- Giraffe calves usually weigh around 150 lb and will be about 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.
- This is Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf.
- In the wild these beautiful creatures live for around 25 years. In captivity they live longer, and have been known to reach 40 years old.