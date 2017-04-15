× The Whole Backstage Theater presents Big Fish the Musical

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fun, family friendly musical will be showing here in the Tennessee Valley. The Whole Backstage Theater will be presenting Big Fish the Musical.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him – most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father`s epic tales. As his fathers final chapter rapidly approaches, Will embarks on a journey of his own to find out who is father really is, revealing the man behind the myth, and truth from the tall tales.

There will be seven opportunities for the public to attend the musical.

April 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29th @ 7:00pm

April 23 and 30th @ 2:00pm

To purchase tickets, you can call the Whole Backstage Box Office at 256-582-SHOW (7469) or click here.