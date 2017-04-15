Smoke plume from fire near Tennessee River visible on radar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A large smoke plume from a fire that appears to be near the Tennessee River is visible on radar.

Although it looks like rain on radar, dual-pol products suggest this is smoke drifting into the air.

Several WHNT News 19 viewers sent us pictures of a large cloud of smoke from far southern Madison County which supports this theory.

WHNT News 19 has spoken to the Huntsville Fire Department which confirms there is a fire on the Morgan County side of the Tennessee River. Officials say the fire is burning about 10-15 acres.

Our crew on the scene says the fire is located on private farmland property near Laceys Spring.

We will update WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 app when we learn more.

34.730369 -86.586104