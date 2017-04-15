Parkway Place Mall and Salvation Army spread some encouragement for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- On Saturday, Parkway Place mall teamed up with the Salvation Army for their first ever indoor Easter egg hunt. It wasn't your typical Easter egg hunt either. Instead of candy, people of all ages found some encouragement.

"Lots of people are here visiting the Easter bunny or picking up a dress for church tomorrow, or whatever they need so this is a great little touch while you're out here," said Salvation Army Director of Development Lydia Pennington.

"Easter is very important with Salvation Army, and we've hidden eggs throughout the mall with bible verses," said Pennington.

She said the Easter egg hunt is also helping them raise awareness.

"So, as you find eggs throughout the mall you can redeem them. We have tons of prizes that have been donated to choose from, and then while you're here if you'd like to support the Empty Bowl you can do so as well by buying a ticket," explained Pennington.

The inaugural Empty Bowl campaign will be the Salvation Army's first annual fundraiser.

"That will help us raise funds for our community kitchen which last year served almost 126,000 meals here in Huntsville, Madison County, so this will be a great support," she said.

Pennington said everything for the event has been donated, and it's a great community effort.

"Parkway Place mall has played a great role today to bring awareness to our community, so a community helping a community," she said.

The Empty Bowl dinner is set for Thursday, April 20th at Campus 805. It starts at 5:00 pm and tickets are $15. For more details on the event and to buy tickets, click here.