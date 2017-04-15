× One teen dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash on Friday

DECATUR, Ala. – ALEA has confirmed that one teenager has died in a wreck on Gullion Road near Lacey’s Spring around 7:20 P.M.

Police say Jonathan Charles Thornton, 18, of Huntsville was killed after being ejected from a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female. Police say Thornton was not wearing a seatbelt, and later died after being transported to the hospital.

The 16-year-old is still in the hospital being treated for her injuries.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.