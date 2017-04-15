× Lauderdale County authorities surround building where escaped inmate Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick is suspected to be

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police have surrounded a building in Florence after receiving a report that escaped inmate Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick was in the area.

According to Sheriff Rick Singleton, authorities are on the scene at 7653 Cloverdale Rd. Deputy Patrick Davis spotted a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck out of Tennessee in the driveway.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that Kilpatrick is in the building.

The Florence Police Department is on the scene assisting.

Lauderdale County officials shut down parts of Hwy 157 from County Road 6 to County Road 9 due to the operation.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

WHNT News 19’s Jeremy Jackson is on the scene and has photos of the operation: