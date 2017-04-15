× Authorities identify man killed in Highway 48 wreck in Franklin County Friday night

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash Friday claimed the life of a Russellville man.

George Earl Craig, 47, was killed when the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice has was driving left the roadway, hit a culvert, and overturned. Craig was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Franklin County 48, eight miles east of Russellville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.