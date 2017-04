× Woman falls off High Falls in DeKalb County, survives

GROVE OAK, Ala. – Earlier today, a woman fell off High Falls in DeKalb County. However, she’s said to be okay.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was conscious and got to the side of the water on the bank.

A helicopter and other responders were called to help her to safety from the steep area.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris said the water is running pretty fast right now.