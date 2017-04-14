Target recalls Easter toys due to an ingestion hazard

(CNN) — The retailer Target is recalling more than 560,000 water-absorbing Easter egg and dinosaur toys due to a “serious ingestion hazard,” the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. The recalled products include Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino Egg products.

If swallowed, the toy can expand inside a child’s body and cause “intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and could be life threatening,” according to the announcement. Surgery is required to remove the toy, the release said.

The commission also warns medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an X-ray.

Consumers should look for model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the packaging of Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys products, according to the safety commission website. In addition, the model number for the Hatch Your Own Dino Egg product, 234-09-0016, is inside the packaging of the product.

No injuries or incidents have been reported, according to the announcement. The products should be immediately taken away from children and returned to any Target store for a refund.

The toys were sold in Target stores nationwide from February through March for $1.