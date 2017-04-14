Scottsboro High School gets a first hand experience with agriculture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The green house sale is an annual event.

"We teach our students basically the proper techniques in watering, fertilize, propagation, environment, soil, science everything we involve it all," explained Drew Benson, the vocational agriculture teacher.

They sell the plants to keep the program going year after year.

"Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Alabama," said Benson.

Which is why it's important to teach the opportunities available in it.

"We try to teach kids different trades, you know college is not made for everyone but it is college in AG. You know if you want to go into agronomy or anything else."

If agriculture isn't necessarily your career path, it can still help with everyday life.

"It's like I always tell kids you're going to own a house one day, so you know curb appeal increases your house value by 15 percent," said Benson.

The greenhouse project also introduces students to the business side of things.

"Help understand the price value," said Benson. "We even talk about what we pay that way you understand the clear margin of what you're making and not making."

So whether it's for a career or an everyday use, agriculture is important for everyone to learn. "Without agriculture there's no food. So, you have to learn where it comes from in order to be thankful for how it was made."

Scottsboro High says students will be selling plants until the end of the school year.