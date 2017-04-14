× Representative Kerry Rich presents $12,000 to the town of Geraldine

GERALDINE, Ala. – Mayor Chuck Ables wrote a letter to Representative Kerry Rich, “asking for some help to buy some playground equipment,” to go along with their walking park in the city.

“I’d had several parents contact me about getting some playground equipment for the walking track so the parents could walk and the kids could have a place to play,” said Mayor Chuck Ables.

Representative Rich was able to fulfill the request.

“On a busy day in the state, it was a Monday night and he brought us a check for $6,000 dollars.”

He presented a few other checks as well.

“Representative Rich also brought a check for $2,000 to our town library. He also brought a check for the school Junior Beta Club for $4,000 to help them on a trip to Orlando.”

The state representatives and senators are easily accessible, which the city of Geraldine is grateful for.

“From time to time they call me and ask how things are going. They’re always available to come to council meetings and update us on things that’s going on in Montgomery and different bills.”

For bigger towns $12,000 may not seem like a lot, but it’s a huge help for the town of Geraldine.