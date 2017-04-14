NCAA approves an early signing period for football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AL.com) - The NCAA Division I Council has approved an early signing period for football, it was announced Friday.

The NCAA's approval of the early signing period is merely a recommendation, as the Collegiate Commissioners Association -- which governs the National Letter of Intent program -- must also sign off on the change at its June meeting before it can take effect. However, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a conference call with media Friday that there was no reason to believe that wouldn't happen.

"We have done the advance work with the Collegiate Commissioners Association that manages the National Letter of Intent program," Bowlsby said. "We have every expectation that the December date will be approved."

