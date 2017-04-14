Jerry Hayes and Mayor Battle to face off in “Paddle the Canal” preview challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The warm weather is taking WHNT outside for some fresh air.

Jerry Hayes will take on Mayor Tommy Battle Monday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the ultimate paddle challenge.

Mayor Battle seems pretty confident in his abilities. “Prepare to be smoked!” Mayor Battle warned Jerry. “Game on!”

However, Jerry has been taking his fitness very seriously lately. He feels more than prepared for the competition. “This is one race the mayor won’t win,” Jerry said.

We’ll stream the race live on Monday — pull up the WHNT News 19 Facebook Page to watch.

This previews the main event, “Paddle the Canal”, which is set for April 22-23. It’s a time trial event and the “race track” starts at the Rotary Plaza, goes around the first fountain, down the canal, down to Thrasher Memorial Fountain and back. You can sign up at paddlethecanal.eventbrite.com.