ICYMI: WHNT News 19 debuts Sky19 plus a McDonald’s joy ride you won’t believe

Say hello, Sky19!

Technology is constantly improving the way we bring you the news. An old concept, the helicopter, now has a new twist for our industry. So, we’d like to introduce you to our latest addition to the news arsenal: Sky19!

“This is similar, a little lower, a little more control on our part,” said Alex Lynch, a videojournalist at WHNT News 19. “We can bring a different angle to the viewer, let them see the bigger picture, literally.”

Sky19 is an unmanned aerial vehicle. Ours weighs a little more than one and a half pounds and helps us give you that “eye in the sky” for news and weather events.

Sky19 is an unmanned aerial vehicle that helps provide "eye in the sky" coverage for news and weather events.

Alabama's Jeff Cook gets personal

Jeff Cook, lead guitarist and a founding member of the country music group Alabama, has Parkinson’s disease. His family, close friends and other members of the band have known about his battle for several years.

Jeff is just now going public. His health has gotten to a point where he’s having trouble playing the guitar and fiddle. Here’s the official statement released by Jeff and the band.

“Approximately four years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. This disease robs you of your coordination, your balance and causes tremors. I also know that not every case is the same, and affects people in different ways. For me, this has made it extremely frustrating to try to play guitar, fiddle or sing. I have tried not to burden anyone with the details of my condition, because I do not want the music to stop or the party to end, and that won’t change no matter what. I’m not calling it quits, but sometimes our bodies dictate what we have to do, and mine is telling me it’s time to take a break and heal. I do believe in prayer and I appreciate all the continued prayers throughout this difficult time. And I love these guys, Randy and Teddy, and I love everyone in the group Alabama and especially our fans. I want our fans and everyone involved to know I do support the decisions made by Randy and Teddy as they continue to support mine. I do plan to be at some of the shows and events when possible and I hope to see you there. Just remember, life is good, and as long as you’re breathing there are no bad days.”

Gotta have a cheeseburger!

It wasn’t a Big Mac attack, but a craving for the “Golden Arches” that ended with a little boy taking his sister for a ride in his dad’s van to get a cheeseburger on Sunday , according to WJW.

Police said the child’s father worked all day and went to bed early. The mother was on the couch with the children when she fell asleep, according to police.

That’s when the 8-year-old boy took his father’s work van and left the home to take his sister to McDonald’s.

The child reportedly drove through four intersections and over railroad tracks during the joyride. Witnesses told police the boy obeyed “all traffic laws and drove the speed limit,” according to the report.

Easter egg-stravaganza

As we approach Easter weekend, we know families will be getting together to celebrate the holiday. One of the most common traditions is decorating eggs.

We can all buy the variety of decorating kits but we wanted to test out some of the more unusual, yet simple ways, to decorate. We put five different methods to the test in a Facebook Live on Thursday morning.

From drizzled to ombre to natural-dye; we tried all kinds of different styles. Happy Easter ya'll!