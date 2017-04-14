× Huntsville Fire & Rescue seeking new and diverse group of firefighters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue is hiring firefighters, and it is looking for a group from all walks of life.

The department is actively recruiting, and has this message for the community:

If you or someone you know is interested, please visit Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s website and look under the “Careers” tab to find more information on how to become one of Huntsville’s Bravest. One of Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s goals is to diversify our personnel to reflect the people and interests of the community we serve, while providing the best Fire & Rescue services to our citizens.

Click this link to go to the department’s application page. The application period for firefighter closes on April 17.

“The applicant pool has not reflected the demographics that we want it to, so they are having some very focused recruiting efforts in that area,” commented John Hamilton, City Administrator. “We certainly would welcome the pubic’s input on different ways of changing that recruiting. Adding to it.”

Pastor TC Johnson came before the Huntsville City Council to ask that this be a priority.

“Out of 90 captains in the fire department, only 8 are black. Out of 107 drivers, only 9 are black,” he explained. “I know it’s difficult. But if we want to look like our demographics, we need to put some attention on it.”

“We really have to go all the way back to the very beginning to make sure we are getting a diverse enough applicant pool so that initial hiring has the diversity that we want,” added Hamilton. “So that over time, 10 years, 12 years, 15 years from now, you are producing the captains from that initial applicant pool.”

The department invites anyone who would like to be a firefighter to apply.

Fire department officials tell us having a diverse group of firefighters would help everyone, from the citizens to the fire crews in the city. It can be helpful when dealing with language barriers at scenes, and assisting in community relations around the city. They know more diversity is what they need to better serve the community.