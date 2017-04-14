Hunting for some family fun this Easter weekend?

If you and your loved ones haven’t already made plans this Easter weekend, here are a few fun ideas on how to spend it together.

The Salvation Army of Huntsville/Madison County is partnering with Parkway Place Mall for its first indoor Easter Egg Hunt. The event takes place Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. People of all ages are encouraged to participate and search for eggs hidden throughout the mall. Whoever finds the Golden Egg will receive a special grand prize courtesy of Build-A-Bear Workshop. For more information, click here.

Over in Madison, there will be a kite festival and an egg hunt in Dublin Park starting Saturday at 10 a.m. Students from the leadership group R.U.F.F will be on hand to help the little ones with their kites. The event ends at 2 p.m.

Burritt on the Mountain will host its “Baskets Full of Fun Jubilee,” Saturday at 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. Children will be able to visit the Easter Bunny, build a log cabin, play a game of horseshoes and much more. Admission is included in general admission prices. Don’t forget your Easter basket!

The Huntsville Speedway is getting into the Easter spirit as well. The Easter Bunny will visit the track around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, just in time for the Easter Egg Hunt. There will also be special baskets given away.