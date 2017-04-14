Downtown Rescue Mission fed the needy during Easter Resurrection Banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Every year, the Downtown Rescue Mission helps homeless and families in need. This year, the Mission hosted its second Resurrection Banquet for its list of community outreach events, in celebration of Easter.

On Friday, the Mission served a traditional Easter meal for those in need, including Joshua Law. He benefits a lot from the mission. He's currently in one of their programs getting help and works in their kitchen.

He said he's seen several people come in and out of the mission including volunteers, but he was surprised by the number of volunteers at the Resurrection Banquet. "When I was out in the world, in the workforce I would have never taken time off of work to come do something like this. It's definitely changed my perspective on it," Law said.

The mission's food operations director John Niemeyer said it's great that people left the mission with full stomachs. But when they change perspectives like Law, it makes events like this worthwhile.

"It's important for us to be able to do what we can to maintain these positive experiences for the community," Niemeyer said.

At the end of the day their outreach events are about building relationships. "That's really what our goal is with these events. Where people are not just fed physically, but spiritually as well and give them that hope," Niemeyer said.