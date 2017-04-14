Discovery Middle School Honors their military students & families

MADISON, Ala. – April is the National Month of the Military Child. It’s a time to recognize children and their military families. Discovery Middle School in Madison decided to celebrate this month and honor their military students all week.

On Friday, the students assembled on the football field for a large balloon release in honor of military connected students, parents, and siblings to end their week of celebration. The school said there are more than 200 kids at Discovery Middle that have a loved one in the military.

#April is national "Month of the Military Child" & Discovery Middle School celebrated their military students with a balloon release. @whnt. pic.twitter.com/AG3IeS15eD — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) April 14, 2017

Friday was also “Purple Up” Day and many kids wore purple. “Purple is the color of the military child. If you mix all of the branches colors together you get the color purple,” Teacher Sara Baragona said.

8th grader Daniel Smith is no stranger to the military life. He’s moved six different places. “It’s kind of been hard to find friends and stuff,” Smith explained.

Smith’s father, Commander Kevin Smith knows all military families go through many of the same struggles like his family. “Families are the important piece that keeps things going, that keeps me motivated, and allows me to do what I’m able to do knowing they’re so supportive,” Smith said.

The Smith’s are thankful Discovery Middle School treats them and other military families well. They were honored the school held the balloon release for military families.