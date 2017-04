Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AL.com) - Former Auburn standout Jerraud Powers has decided eight years in the NFL is enough.

On Thursday, the cornerback wrote on his Instagram account: "With the 2017 season getting started and teams are preparing to be the best they can be, I think it's time for me to walk away from the game. The last 8 years have been a joy and wonderful ride. Even though I can still compete and play at a high level, mentally, I'm ready for the next chapter of my life."

To continue reading click here.