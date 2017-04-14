× City of Madison to perform land surveys on I-565

MADISON, Ala. – The city of Madison is advising drivers they will be performing land surveying Friday, April 14.

Crews will be within the right-of-way on I-565 between the areas of Zierdt Road and Intergraph Way. Surveying will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., east and west bound.

The Madison Police Department will assist with traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in addition to complying with the “Move Over Law”. If you have any questions or comments, please contact the Engineering Department at 256-772-8431.