Bob Jones Theatre Presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

MADISON, Ala. – The Bob Jones High School Theatre students will perform the Broadway Hit Musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

The musical tells the story of a young woman named Millie, who arrives in New York City in 1922 in search of a new life. It will be full of songs and bright dance numbers, you are sure to leave laughing and singing.

The performance will take place at the Bob Jones Auditorium.

Showtimes:

April 20 – 7 p.m.

April 21 – 7 p.m.

April 22 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets:

$15 for adults

$10 for students (K-12)

$10 for seniors

Tickets are available for purchase online at showtix4u.com or at the box office.