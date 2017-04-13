× What’s on deck for Joe Davis Stadium?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – City leaders have made it clear, baseball is over at “The Joe.”

Since The Huntsville Stars left town, rumors have flown about the stadium’s future but none have taken root, until now.

Thursday night, city council members took the first step toward giving Joe Davis Stadium a new life by approving a study to look into whether the old stadium can become an entertainment space. They said an amphitheater would work there, and it’s an unmet need in the community.

Leaders believe that if this plan works out, it could redefine Huntsville’s music scene.

Find out what’s in store for Joe Davis Stadium, tonight at 10 p.m.