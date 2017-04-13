× Very first ‘pocket park’ opens in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — While Huntsville is getting bigger, some of its parks are getting smaller. Thursday afternoon, downtown Huntsville opened its first “pocket park,” officially named “Washington Street Park With a Purpose.”

It’s located at the end of the alley behind U.G. White Mercantile and Pints and Pixels, right in the heart of downtown.

“This provides a nice little park for people that live, and work downtown to come relax,” said Chad Emerson, Downtown Huntsville Inc.

The park is a project started by Leadership Huntsville/Madison County Connect Class 18, who had a vision to fill unused space and create something for the community.

“Maybe you want to take a lunch break, or maybe you just 10 minutes to kind of clear your head or maybe you just want to enjoy the fresh air and some Vitamin D,” said Anna McDonald, LHMC member.

Mayor Tommy Battle cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony. The park is pet friendly, kid friendly, is open at all hours and is part of the entertainment district, meaning you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage in an approved container.