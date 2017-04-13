× Thanks to an anonymous donor, a multi-purpose building is in the works for Brindlee Mountain Middle School

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Someone who wants to remain anonymous donated supplies to Marshall County Schools, and school leaders say they can now start on a project at Brindlee Mountain Middle School that has been on the radar for years.

“They will be donating most of the supplies needed, and our staff will be conducting the work,” said Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley, “It’ll be site prep, foundation work, and most of the construction materials.”

Wigley added that the building has been on their radar, but more pressing projects had to come first. “So now, this person is actually helping us to fulfill this need.”

The school has several strong programs that provide unique opportunities for the kids.

“We have a great robotics program and an archery program, and so we’re looking to build on some of those things, and bring more enrichment into the school,” Wigley said.

The multi-purpose building will give them room to grow. “We’re so thankful to this donor for investing so much into Marshall County Schools,” Wigley said.

The plans are in place, and all that’s left are finalizing the details.