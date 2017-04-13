Sheriff’s Office investigating person’s death in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a person’s death on Atwilder Drive.

This area is just north of the intersection of Charity Lane and Butter and Egg Road.

Investigators were called to the home around 9 a.m. about someone who was unresponsive.

Capt. Michael Salomonsky said there are “odd circumstances as to why the person is deceased.”

