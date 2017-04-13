Several outdoor warning sirens in Marshall County fixed in a way officials say saves money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Marshall County crews repaired several outdoor warning sirens that weren't operating correctly and they did it in a way county officials say saves money.

Outdoor warning sirens in Mount Vernon, Waterfront, and Ruth proved to be a problem these last few days, not working the way that they should. They're fixed now, but Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says the years are taking a toll on some of the dozens of sirens the county has.

"I want the public to realize, the older the sirens get, the more issues we'll have with them," Hutcheson says. "During a lightning storm or bad weather, it will knock one out occasionally,"

Hutcheson adds they have a plan in place for that situation and says it saves the county money. "We do basically our own repair work," Hutcheson said, "The EMA; we have our own boom truck, we have our own personnel that's trained to repair them, so we do in-house repair."

Hutcheson adds that's a cost-effective way of handling the sirens as the years take a toll. "We feel like it saves a tremendous amount of money. Of course you've got to spend some money up front on a bucket truck, a boom truck, and you must have a couple of people trained to repair them."

Officials check the sirens each day for any issues, and fix them as quickly as possible, keeping in mind any potential bad weather.

Marshall County officials say when a siren goes down, they'll note that on social media and on the EMA's website. Of course, you need to have other means of getting alerts when the weather turns severe.