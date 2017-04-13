Senior Fishing Rodeo at Brahan Springs Park Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Parks and Recreation and Huntsville/Madison County Senior Center are co-hosting the Senior Fishing Rodeo taking place Thursday, April 20th.

The event will take place at Brahan Springs Park Lagoon--500 Drake Ave SW, Huntsville 35805

Registration starts at 8:30 AM -- Fishing starts at 9 AM -- Weigh-in & Awards at 11:30 AM

Prizes will be given for the biggest fish, biggest stringer, etc. along with various door prizes.

Participants must bring their own fishing equipment and a fishing license is required for participates under 65 years old.

For more information contact the Huntsville Parks and Recreation at 256-883-3736.