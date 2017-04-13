Scottsboro High School is asking the community for design ideas for their new sculpture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Scottsboro High was awarded $20,000 from the Alabama Arts Education Initiative.

"Our goal is to build a large scale sculpture, an outdoor public sculpture. Hopefully interactive where we involved the entire community" said Angel Chaney, an art teacher at Scottsboro.

Something that will depict the overall culture of the city and county.

"A representation, a symbol for how we feel about our community, what our community represents to others, how our community reaches out to others," said Chaney.

Now here's where they need your help! Scottsboro High is accepting design entries for the sculpture.

"Anything that symbolizes our place, our home without representing a person. So we'd like for the symbols to exclude the human figure," said Chaney.

Scottsboro High will pair with the University of Alabama Huntsville to create this sculpture.

"The design chosen, the artist gets to spend time with a professional artist, Glen Dasher in his studio, bringing this creation to life."

After the design is chosen, the process will move on to all of the K-12 schools.

"Where we will build models," said Chaney. "So it will include all the elementary schools and junior high building the models."

Making them a part of a little piece of history. "Something that will live on in their memories because they helped design it, or helped place it or helped design it."

Scottsboro High is accepting entries for design ideas until April 21st. You can click here to visit their website for entry applications.

They hope to begin building in September.