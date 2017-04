MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 53 has been blocked by a wreck in Toney. Both northbound and southbound lanes have been shut down.

The wreck happened on Highway 53 at the intersection of Ardwall Road.

Emergency crews are asking motorists to use an alternate route.

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray is headed to the scene. He’ll update you as soon as he learns more about the wreck.