Insider Access: Need an extended-stay hotel? This is the right Element

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A new extended-stay hotel at Bridge Street Town Centre is now ready for you to check-in.

For nearly two years, crews have been working to breathe new life into the Westin Huntsville. What they created, is a first-of-its-kind establishment.

The Element Huntsville is essentially a hotel within a hotel. The new extended-stay model is under the same roof as the Westin and is the first "dual property" complex in the country.

The first floor of the hotel building features one entrance for Westin guests and a separate entrance, lobby, check-in desk and elevators exclusively for Element guests. The two entities complement each other with the Westin meeting the needs for quick trips and the Element providing additional amenities for longer visits.

"The space is here and you really do feel like you have privacy," said Director of Operations Kacey Swindell, "but it also is something that you would choose to live in."

With the ongoing work at both Research Park and Redstone Arsenal, extended-stay hotels are in high demand in the Rocket City.

"We have guests who will stay frequently for four or five days, but we're finding more and more guests coming into the Arsenal on long projects, for 30, 60, 90 days and so you can really almost have an apartment more or less," said Swindell.

From the moment you enter the hotel, guests are greeted with modern decor, warm smiles and the soothing smells of green tea and tonic, the hotel brand's signature scent.

Tucked on the top five floors of the facility, the Element transformed idle, high-end condominiums into 150 rooms, including 68 suites. Nearly all of them have their own unique floorplan.

"They're larger in this building than they would be in a normal Element as well because we converted the space," said Swindell. "They are very spacious."

The views from those floors are also quintessential Huntsville featuring rolling mountains, quaint neighborhoods, towering test stands and the city's signature Saturn V rocket.

"Folks really like the views," said Swindell. "I think every window in this building, there's something spectacular outside of it."

The facility also keeps the outdoors top of mind. Designed to be "green from the ground up," it is LEED certified and follows sustainable practices like mounted shower soap dispensers and low-flow toilets. No carpet in any of the rooms also means no vacuuming.

From the wall art to the patron perks, the Element is all about pedal power, too.

"We have bicycles that are available to our guests, so you can have transportation without using fossil fuels," said Swindell.

The Element held its soft launch this week and its grand opening is slated for the end of May. Meanwhile, the Westin is also undergoing renovations, which are expected to be complete this summer.

