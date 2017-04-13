Hotel security director jumps into action to help Hartselle man with Alzheimer’s during recent disappearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The security director at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham is being credited with saving a Hartselle man’s life earlier this week.

Thanks to some quick thinking, Danny Raymond helped a man who had been reported missing several hours prior.

“You know at the end of the day I was put here for a reason, and I think just like that night, there was a reason I came in to work that overnight shift and this happened,” said Raymond.

Raymond was filling in for another employee who usually works the overnight shift. Raymond happened to be looking at the various security cameras in the hotel when he noticed a man wandering back and forth in the hotel, so he went to check on him.

The man said he was waiting for his wife, who was in the car. However, she wasn’t. The man was Barry Linn Hays, who has early onset Alzheimer’s. He had left his home in Hartselle on Monday, more than an hour away with no identification or a cell phone.

Security footage shows him talking to his empty car. Raymond immediately called Birmingham Police.

“As myself and the Birmingham officers were speaking to him, he’s adamant that the car belongs to him and everything, so the best way to figure it out was to run the tag.”

Police immediately discovered Mr. Hays was reported missing by his family around 5 p.m. Monday. At this point, it was past midnight, and Hartselle Police informed the family where Mr. Hays was. They quickly got to Birmingham and breathed a sigh of relief.

“A lot of appreciation, just very thankful and very happy and it was a great feeling to see them come together …and you know to know to know that I was a part of it,” said Raymond.

Raymond is a retired Birmingham police officer. He thanked Officers Philip Jones and Anthony Mason for showing what community policing really looks like.

Mr. Hays is back in Hartselle in his family’s care. He’s said to be doing okay.