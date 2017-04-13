“Egg A Sketch” app offers digital egg coloring fun for all ages

Looking for a sweet app to entertain the kids on this Easter weekend? Egg-A-Sketch lets you draw to your heart’s delight on a spinning three dimensional egg.

This digital creation tool from Applied Voices, LLC. includes multiple colors and the ability to spin your egg in different directions. You can also hold your egg still to draw a masterpiece by hand.

There’s really not much to it but if you’re looking for something that will delight young children (and adults) for a few minutes, it’s worth a download.

Egg-A-Sketch is available for free for both iPhone and iPad.