Easter Egg decoration methods put to the test

As we approach Easter weekend, we know families will be getting together to celebrate the holiday. One of the most common traditions is decorating eggs.

We can all buy the variety of decorating kits, but we wanted to test out some of the more unusual, yet simple ways to decorate. We put five different methods to the test in a Facebook Live on Thursday morning.

Drizzled Easter Eggs

The image to the left is what caught our attention when searching on the Better Homes and Gardens website. The description is easy:

To make these swirled Easter eggs, simply pick a few complementary colors and get started! Drizzle an egg with rubber cement, let dry, then dip in dye. When dry, gently peel off the rubber cement. Repeat two (or even three!) times with additional colors.

Now… it seems simple. And it was, for the most part. However, it was a little tough to get the rubber cement off the egg. So we tried another method: we died an egg one color, then drizzled with rubber cement. We let it dry, then dipped in another color. That egg came out beautifully.

As you can see, each way we tried it looks very vibrant.

Takeaway: We think this really worked to make beautiful eggs.

Viewer Tip: One person who watched our FB Live suggested we use plain old Elmer’s Glue, saying it was easier to peel off.

Ombre Eggs

These may be the “trendiest” of eggs we attempted. A gradient of dark to light color.

This too had very simple instructions:

The secret to ultra-trendy Easter eggs? A regular-ol’ bottle cap. Place the cap inside a wide, flat-bottomed 8- to 10-ounce glass, and set your egg on top. Make a dye solution by adding 1 teaspoon white vinegar and 40 drops food coloring to 1/2 cup boiling water. Pour the solution along the inside of the glass until a quarter of the egg is submerged, and allow it to sit for 5 minutes. Next, carefully add clear warm water, again pouring it along the inside of the glass, until the egg is covered halfway. Allow it to sit for 3 minutes. Add water for one or two more stripes, waiting 2 minutes after each addition. Remove the egg with tongs and dry completely. Photo Gallery View Gallery (4 images) Inline

Now, admittedly, we weren’t precise with our measurements. Nor were we precise with the amount of time we kept the egg submerged each time. That being said, we still ended up with a beautiful egg, that really popped!

Take away: If you really want the defined lines, add water with precise measurements and specific intervals of time. Also, if you want to do multiple eggs, you should put them in a big container all at one time, since you’re diluting the dye as you go.

All-Natural Dye

These eggs had a beautiful earthy look that really appealed when we found the recipe on the Better Homes and Gardens website.

The recipes seemed simple enough, and all involved natural ingredients for color such as carrots, onions, mustard, flowers, juices and berries.

We decided to dye a Lavender egg.

Lavender: Mix 1 cup grape juice and 1 tablespoon vinegar.

There were tons of recipes available, but we like purple (and this was the easiest!)

Note, the color came out beautifully in the beginning but the egg was covered in bubbles. When we attempted to pop some of the bubbles, the color wiped away. It still looked pretty neat though.

Tie-Dyed Eggs

Who doesn’t love the rainbow colors of Tie-Dye? We think the more color the better. We found a recipe for an easy Tie-Dye at the Better Homes and Garden website.

You’ll never guess the secret ingredient in this easy egg-dyeing method…so we’ll just tell you. It’s food coloring! To give your eggs fun color and texture, moisten a paper towel slightly with vinegar, then wrap it around an egg, making sure the paper towel layers aren’t too thick. Gently press the tips of food-coloring tubes onto the paper towel, using no more than three colors at a time. Let the covered egg sit for a few minutes, then remove the paper towel to reveal your groovy creation.

Seems simple enough, right? We though so, ours came out awesome!

Whipped Cream Dye

These eggs look like pastel galaxies! We found this method at the Spend with Pennies website.

You start by spreading whipped cream in a dish, add food coloring drops liberally over the cream with a space of about an inch between each drop. Then take a spoon an start gently swirling.

You need to treat the eggs in vinegar for about two minutes before you start the dye process.

Place the egg in the cream and use that spoon to roll them through the dye. Usually about one good roll is best to keep the colors from getting muddy. After letting the egg sit for at least 10 minutes, gently wipe them clean with a paper towel and rinse them under cool water.

A couple of things to note about this method! The longer you leave the eggs, the darker the color. This method of dying eggs does produces a more pastel color. (Using gel color does produce a darker color!) Some of the color will seep through onto the egg white.