× District Attorney General asks Elizabeth Thomas to call her family

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – The Maury County District Attorney General Brent Cooper said he’s willing to jeopardize his criminal case against accused kidnapper Tad Cummins.

He said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to bring 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas home.

It’s been a month since anyone has heard from the teen. Cooper is urging Elizabeth to call her family.

“We don’t care if she calls to tell them, ‘I’m happy, I’m with him. I’m happy and I don’t want to come home.’ At least then they’ll know she’s okay,” Cooper said.

He is hopeful to the two will turn up. He revealed Cummins should be in need of a refill of his blood pressure medicine. He wants to doctors and those who work in a pharmacy to be on the look out.

“A new patient so to speak, someone they’ve never met before that needs a refill of blood pressure medicine. Especially if someone is trying to get it done over the phone,” said Cooper.

The District Attorney General also believes Cummins purposely tried to mislead police by leaving his wife a letter on the morning he disappeared.

“If you look at it now after knowing what’s happened, it’s obvious the note was just an attempt to buy some extra time before his wife raised the alarm,” said Cooper.

The suspected kidnapper is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor, and that list could get longer.

“I would say that there’s a decent chance that some federal laws have been violated at this point, and certainly there could be additional state charges depending what we can prove once they’ve been located,” said Cooper.

If you believe you’ve seen either Thomas or Cummins call 911 immediately.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation claims that is the fastest way to get involved.