DeKalb Ambulance Service donates 120 boxes of clothes to Domestic Violence Crisis Services

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - After a month of collecting donations, "We would like to thank DeKalb Ambulance Service for all the donations," said Summer Howard of Domestic Violence Crisis Services.

DeKalb Ambulance Service was able to collect 120 boxes of clothes to give to DVCS.

"With these donations our agency will be able to help many victims that arrive at our shelter due to domestic violence," said Howard.

A lot of times when victims escape, they only have the clothes on their backs.

DeKalb Ambulance Service delivered the clothes to the shelter this week.

"It will stay at the shelter for the time being, that's where the victims come. As the victims come in, we'll asses the situation and see what they need and we will distribute them out to each victim."

When DVCS first heard the news that Casey Willborn from DAS wanted to organize Ashley's Closet, "It just overjoyed me," said Howard. "It melted my heart to see that she wanted to do this for our agency in honor of Ashley Scott."

The support of the community is very important to this organization.

"Without the community's support, we wouldn't have as many donations as we do now."