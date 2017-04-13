× Cullman-area legislator wants judge punished for temporarily blocking Bentley impeachment probe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman-area legislator wants a Montgomery County judge punished for his ruling Friday that temporarily stayed the House impeachment probe into now-former Gov. Robert Bentley.

Alabama Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Cullman, said he filed a complaint today with Alabama’s Judicial Inquiry Commission against Judge Greg Griffin.

Griffin granted a motion by Bentley’s lawyers on Friday for a temporary restraining order that would have blocked impeachment hearings from starting on April 10 and ordering that no efforts toward impeachment take place until after a hearing he set for May 15.

Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee appealed that ruling to the Alabama Supreme Court the next day. The state Supreme Court essentially blocked Griffin’s order and ordered both sides to file briefs on Monday.

The committee began its hearing Monday morning and by late afternoon Bentley had resigned.

But Harbison’s complaint says Griffin violated the state’s judicial ethics rules, including overstepping his judicial authority with the ruling. The complaint also argues Griffin should have recused himself from the case since Bentley appointed him to the job in 2014. Griffin won election to the seat in 2016.

The complaint also alleges Griffin has favored Bentley in rulings in the past, including in a dispute with Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler over use of BP oil spill funds for construction of a lodge and visitor center at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores.

Harbison said he has several other legislators who are joining the complaint including Rep. Issac Whorton, R-Valley; Rep. Mack Butler, R-Rainbow City; Rep. Will Ainsworth, R-Guntersville; Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle; Rep. Ritchie Whorton, R-Scottsboro; Rep. Tommy Hanes, R-Scottsboro; Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Birmingham; Rep. Jack Williams, R-Wilmer; Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, R-Red Bay and Rep. Margie Wilcox, R-Mobile.

The Judicial Inquiry Commission was set up to receive and review complaints about Alabama judges. Its job includes investigating those complaints and it can make a recommendation to the Alabama Court of the Judiciary for discipline of a judge. The JIC also handles prosecution of any charges it deems worthy of pursuing in the Court of the Judiciary.