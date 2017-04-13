Central students learn gravity of drinking and driving during wreck demonstration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - Students at Central High School got a serious lesson Thursday about what can happen when you drive under the influence.

Central Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue conducted a mock wreck at the school, as a preparation for prom.

In the demonstration, two cars had collided, and students volunteered to act as "victims" to be taken to a hospital by helicopter and by ambulance.

After the demonstration, students gathered in the library to talk with state troopers, sheriff's deputies and Central Fire & Rescue.. about the gravity of what this could have been like, if it were real.