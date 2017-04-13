Central students learn gravity of drinking and driving during wreck demonstration

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - Students at Central High School got a serious lesson Thursday about what can happen when you drive under the influence.

Central Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue conducted a mock wreck at the school, as a preparation for prom.

In the demonstration, two cars had collided, and students volunteered to act as "victims" to be taken to a hospital by helicopter and by ambulance.

After the demonstration, students gathered in the library to talk with state troopers, sheriff's deputies and Central Fire & Rescue.. about the gravity of what this could have been like, if it were real.

Central School students talk with state troopers, sheriff's deputies and school staff after the mock wreck. Photo: Central Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue)