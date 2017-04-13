× Alabama Ethics Commission clears Bentley political advisor Rebekah Mason

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Thursday, the Alabama Ethics Commission cleared former Governor Robert Bentley’s senior political advisor and alleged mistress Rebekah Mason.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler named her in a complaint on March 25, 2016. He alleged that Bentley and Mason were involved in collecting “dark money through a group they set up called ACEGov. Mason was partially paid by ACEGov.

Thursday, the ethics commission announced they decided, through a year-long investigation, that there was no probable cause that Mason violated state ethics laws. But there was probable cause found earlier, against the governor, and he has since resigned from office.

The commission held a meeting on April 5, 2017 to make these latest conclusions. Zeigler’s complaint has been dismissed.

Zeigler says he is studying the situation to see if any other options are available.