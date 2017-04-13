A Scottsboro woman’s death is still unsolved a year later due to long wait for forensics report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Stacy Sullivan's body was found on the railroad tracks on County Road 45 in Fackler, Alabama on April 21, 2016.

Someone had reported an abandoned vehicle in the area that led authorities to her body.

"We don't know how she died," said Sheriff Chuck Phillips of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Her family had reported her missing right after the body was found.

"The body was sent for an autopsy the night she was discovered and we are still waiting on forensics to send us a report," explained Sheriff Phillips.

It's been almost a year and still no results.

"It's sad that we're in a situation like this," said Sheriff Phillips. "That forensics is that shorthanded that it could be two years before we can know how someone died."

The information from the autopsy is vital to the case.

"We have to be able to prove how she died." Information needed to make an arrest.

"We've done everything we know to do up to this point without a forensics report," said Sheriff Phillips.

The hold up with forensics isn't something new to the sheriff's office.

"It happens more often than I'd like to see, because they are that slow." With getting them information they need in order to proceed.