You’re invited to “A Night for CASA” to help your aging and homebound neighbors stay independent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, dancing and fundraising to help our aging and homebound neighbors in Madison County.

A Night for CASA is the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year and you’re invited to attend. It will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Stone Event Center at Campus 805. Tickets are $125 per person and include dinner and two drink tickets. Purchase tickets at casamadisoncty.org/night.

Entertainment will be provided by The Flashbacks and Tim Cannon.

All proceeds support CASA of Madison County, Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound, which helps keep aging and homebound neighbors safe and independent as they age in place.

CASA provides materials and needed services, including wheelchair ramps, transportation to medical appointments, help with yard work and other needs through volunteer services.

Learn more about CASA’s mission at casamadisoncty.org. CASA is a non-profit United Way agency with independent offices in Madison, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone and Marshall Counties. CASA has been serving north Alabama for more than 30 years.