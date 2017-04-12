× Woman arrested on capital murder charge after 4-year-old daughter’s death

ATHENS, Ala.- Wednesday investigators arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Dian Smith, also known as Stephanie Dian Cooper, for capital murder. That’s according to a news release from the Athens Police Department.

Smith is being booked at this time at the police department and will be transferred to the county jail shortly.

In July 2016 Smith’s 4 year old daughter passed away at Huntsville Hospital. Smith’s arrest is in connection with her daughter’s death. Investigators are continuing to work on the case at this time.

Athens Police will hold a news conference with more information Thursday morning.