Two Bob Jones players sign baseball scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. (al.com) - Oh, how things have changed in the past year for Bob Jones pitcher Ford Luttrell.

The senior right-hander signed with Auburn today, the highlight thus far during a season in which he has been a flame-throwing strikeout machine. Luttrell pitched in only five games last season before partially tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

"It's kind of weird saying that injuring your arm could be the best thing that's happened to you, but for me I know it's true," said Luttrell, who committed to Auburn on Jan. 24. "The injury made me a harder worker and tougher and matured me as a pitcher. I know it that was all part of (God's) plan to grow me as an athlete."

To continue reading click here.