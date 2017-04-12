Social media posts reveal more details about Athens girl’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Wednesday, Athens Police charged Stephanie Smith, 25, with capital murder in connection with her daughter's death.

Police say she died in July 2016 at Huntsville Hospital.

But more details can be found on Smith's public Instagram account. Online, she posts about her daughter in the days before and after her death.

In July, she began asking online for prayers for the girl, Zadie Cooper. The caption read, "hold your babies close."

The next day, July 5, 2016, she posted a selfie and explained, "The love and support has been completely overwhelming," adding, "this has been a living nightmare." In the comments, she shared that she found Zadie unconscious without a pulse that week.

Smith has posted many times following her daughter's death about how she is dealing with her grief. She even posted the day of her arrest, writing: "I really thought divorce was the worst it was going to get. Life sure did show me."

WHNT News 19 also found a Go Fund Me page created for Zadie's medical expenses, and later funeral expenses.

The original post reads, in part:

"She was found unresponsive in her bed on the night of July 4, 2016 and has been suffering constant seizures and swelling on the brain since that time. While the doctors in Huntsville Hospital are trying to figure out what is happening, her parents are sitting, waiting, praying for a miracle to bring Zadie through."

The Go Fund Me fundraiser raised more than its $10,000 goal.

Investigators continue to work this case, and we expect them to release more details on Thursday.

When WHNT News 19 visited the home where Smith lived, someone came outside and told us Smith was a good person, raised in a good home. They said the family is shocked by this, and saddened. The family made no further statement.