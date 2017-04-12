× Representative that drove Bentley impeachment effort says he has “nothing left for Montgomery”

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-Representative Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) pushed articles of impeachment against Governor Robert Bentley from the first revelations to his eventual resignation.

In that moment, Bentley’s alternately mournful and defiant last speech before leaving office, Henry finds, “Definitely a little bit of vindication, especially for those original eleven signers of the Articles of Impeachment. There was quite a bit of ridicule and judgment that was placed on those individuals.”

He’s right. Even some Republican colleagues felt like Henry was leading them out on a limb.

But after the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause of criminal charges, the House Judiciary Committee exposed the tawdry details of the governor’s love life, and Bentley signed a guilty plea that forced him out the door, Representative Henry still says, “I think Governor Bentley got off very easy in regards to how other governors have been treated with far less offenses.”

In the shadow of Bentley’s portrait, which hangs on the wall of the rotunda outside the Old House Chamber where he resigned, Henry says frankly, “I have nothing left for Montgomery.”

He says his buzzing around the swarm on Goat Hill doesn’t portend political ambition, like you would expect of an elected official making the rounds, giving interview after interview.

“I’m not running for the House or the Senate,” he tells us, “I’ll be fine if I just get to go home and spend the rest of my life with my family and my friends my community.”

Even in the glow of what could be seen as a monumental political victory for Henry, the picture he paints is dark.

“The problem with staying in a place like this, living in this bubble, is it’s hard to be that person because of the magnitude of the pressure to accept that corruption,” Representative Henry says, “It’s small. It’s little. It’s nothing. Accept it. Don’t point it out. Don’t deal with it. Let it go away. They’ll only be here for a short time. It’s an impressive amount of pressure that’s on an individual.”

He concludes, “I’m ready to walk away from it.”