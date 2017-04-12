× Police: Decatur woman charged with chemical endangerment after baby tests positive for cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say a woman exposed her infant son to drugs before he was born, and she’s now been charged for the crime.

Britney Clarissa Smith gave birth to a baby boy on January 26 of this year. Investigators say at the time of his birth, the infant tested positive for cocaine. The Morgan County Department of Human Resources and the Decatur Police Department conducted a joint investigation.

Officers obtained a warrant for Smith’s arrest on April 5. A citizen tipped police about Smith’s location on April 11, and she was arrested. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bond.

Police say it’s unknown at this time if the child will suffer any long-term effects or disabilities due to the drug exposure.